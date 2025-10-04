LETTERS: Mark Carney tried to hoodwink Albertans!

Mark Carney blatantly tried to hoodwink Canadians, including energy-savvy “Albertans.” Mark Carney has repeatedly said he wants Canada to be an “Energy Superpower” with a straight face, knowing full well that his Liberal Government was keeping C-69, the No Pipeline Bill, and C-48, the No Oil Tanker Bill. The Liberal’s Regulatory Roadblocks and Changing Goal Posts wasted billions of dollars from many good-faith investors who honestly tried to follow the regulatory approval process in Canada, only to get burned by the Liberals! Today, Oil & Pipeline companies refuse to play Ottawa’s game and they will not invest their own hard earned dollars until C-69 & C-48 are gone. Mark Carney knows this, and even had the gall to say his Government would be happy to review a Full Proposal for a Pipeline, knowing full well that in this Liberal Environment, Investors believe their money in Canada is wasted, as futile as volunteering to stand in front of a Firing Squad!!! I think Mark Carney hoped to dishonestly portray himself as a friend of Alberta Oil who would have gladly “approved” a new pipeline for Alberta, but then say, sadly, no proposal came forward. I can tell you Albertans are extremely well-informed on the Energy File, and the vast majority of Albertans would not be fooled by this charade. The brilliant Alberta Premier, Danielle Smith, has called Mark Carney’s bluff, with a Chess move that would amaze most Chess Masters; the Province of Alberta is now applying for a Pipeline. Mark Carney can now show us he is sincere and wants Canada to be an Energy Superpower and approve this Alberta Application before the Grey Cup as an approved C-5 Nation Building Project and prove me to be absolutely and totally wrong! If Mark Carney doesn’t approve the project or tries to kick the can down the road to lessen Alberta Separation sentiments before the upcoming binding Independence Referendum, the Prime Minister will have exposed himself to be insincere and a charlatan to all Canadians. After Carney is exposed for trying to hoodwink the nation, even Canadians won’t blame Albertans for voting overwhelmingly for Independence in 2026! It will be clear to everyone that Alberta’s “best future” is outside of Canada… Chris RobertsonStony Plain, ALBERTA.Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.