LETTERS: Mark Carney’s EU obsession is a delusion Canadians can't afford

For all those getting so excited about Carney’s plans with the EU, look up CETA: we already have a free trade agreement with Europe, dummies! And we’re already in NATO, which covers any “strategic military alliance” with them. The “associate status” Carney is looking for with the EU is just more meaningless garbage, to look like he’s achieving something, just like all the useless MOU’s he’s signed. And as usual, the gullible masses eat it up. Further to that, Europe has been moving more and more towards the right, having witnessed firsthand the disaster of Liberal leftist policies … so you think these countries are going to bend over backwards to please some socialist globalist like Carney?

They’re in the process of locking up their borders, not letting more free-loaders come in! Germany has just elected a far-right government. Hungary, Poland, the Netherlands … even Carney’s favourite vacation destination, Italy … all have hard-right conservative governments, with anti-immigration, Christian-based, nationalist policies.

Anyone who believes the EU can replace the US as Canada’s largest trading partner has their head so far up their ass, or Carney’s ass, that they’re incapable of rational thought. Where do you think our produce comes from in the winter? You think we’ll get the same stuff, for the same price and quality, shipping it from five times further away, across the Atlantic Ocean? Groceries are expensive enough now … wait until you’re paying $20 for wilted lettuce and rotten tomatoes coming from Spain! Unfortunately, Canadians are too blind or stupid to see what’s going on, and this country is doomed.

Keith Cheeseman

Calgary, Alberta