LETTERS: Morgan hits home run

Re: Educational elitism has contributed to the housing crisisI wanted to compliment Cory Morgan on his article about how historically, educated people have been "looking down" on trades people. He hit the nail on the head. It takes years of hard work to become proficient at a skilled trade. That's not just the common ones such as carpentry, electrical work or plumbing. It's also the case with many other trades such as welding, machining or the work of a millwright. This is why I find it somewhat offensive when I hear governments saying they'll just bring in more foreign trade workers to alleviate the housing crisis. Most Canadian trades require a three-to-five year apprenticeship to become a certified journeyman, and then many years more to hone one's trade. The elitism is load and clear. I also have to wonder how the building trades unions feel about bringing in foreign trades people. Canadian unions are always promoting apprenticeship programs and Red Seal certification, (as they should.) However, bringing in foreign workers — likely without certification to Canadian standards — would fly in the face of what trade unions promote. Rob BrandonVancouver, B.C.