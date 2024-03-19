LETTERS: Seasonal warning on quagga mussels

Sounding the alarm on invasive speciesFor well over 100 years we have taken our water ways and irrigation infrastructure for granted. Their importance is illustrated by the fact that 4.4 per cent of the Alberta’s cultivated land within irrigation districts provides 27 per cent of the value of All agricultural products produced. Irrigation is responsible for 46,000 full-time equivalent employment positions and produces well over $5 billion to the annual provincial GDP.Alberta has billions of dollars in water irrigation infrastructure and is contemplating $ 900 million in further investments.But, all of this is in immediate peril due to invasive species (Zebra and Quagga mussels ) which are at our borders! On February 4th the Kelowna Chamber of commerce called for the immediate moratorium on all out-of-province water craft —singling out Albertans! I believe we must join this moratorium with urgent priority. Unless we are able to provide 24-hour security at every border crossing (for which we have neither or the time,) we are at great risk. All it takes is one contaminated boat and the entire water shed is contaminated — forever — because these waterways are all inter connected and there is no practical eradication method. Society doesn't generally like 'abrupt' but never has an issue deserved 'abrupt' like this existential threat. (See here, Lake Winnipeg Zebra Mussel infestation.) Imagine the consequences of 3' of rotting shell fish on the banks of our rivers and lakes. We must be proactive — to be reactive is unthinkable! S. Todd Beasley Brooks /Medicine Hat Alberta