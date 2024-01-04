LETTERS: Slobodian's 'depraved narrative'

Re: Investigation into Oct. 7 slaughter shows true depravity of HamasFor the first time since commenting on the current Hamas-Israel conflict, Linda Slobodian failed to mention the burnt and beheaded babies. Perhaps she realises she can no longer get away with claiming such atrocities occurred. Instead she has turned her imagination to what her sexual fantasies tell her the Gazan beasts and savages might commit against women. It’s as if what Hamas was able to do for the first time, carry out a bold, carefully planned and coordinated military operation against military targets — those at the rave would have been reservists and the kibbutz formed an integral part of the concentration camp border fence — would not have been enough to elicit the sort of rage necessary to justify an extinction. Something much more lurid, the creation of a sick mind, was needed. I find it inexplicable that, on the basis of no solid evidence whatsoever, the Western Standard would give such headline coverage to Slobodian’s depraved narrative. Roger SwanEdmonton