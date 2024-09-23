LETTERS: Teachers group echoes Marxist anti-child doctrine?

Re: Alberta Teachers Association slams Million Man March as 'transphobic'How predictable! What a surprise that it echoes the "woke left" obscenity of calling anyone trying to protect children from the predation of groomers, the immoral propagandists who equate the mutilation of children as health care, as homophonic and transphobic. The ATA is in lockstep with the Marxist cabal of teacher associations in the US which have been promoting their despicable ideologies, and in the forefront of their truly evil war on parental rights to protect their children from these predators. There needs to be a full scale investigation of this group of ideologues who crave power and believe they are above scrutiny for their attacks on parents and traditional institutions. John KeatingEdmonton .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.