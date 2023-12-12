LETTERS: The good side of Gondek's moral failure

Re: Cory Morgan, Calgary's Mayor Gondek is a disgraceI'm seeing Gondek's graceless gaffe as a dark cloud with a silver lining. We have all been living (in one way or another) under the influence of the deadly error and compelled mandate of "pluralism." Orwell warned us about the dangers of 'doublethink,' the compulsion to virtuously embrace opposing ideas, even while knowing they are incompatible. Under this delusion, we subject ourselves to all manners of tyranny, while removing all means of self-preservation. Tainted by such debilitating and self-induced injury, we struggle to understand that in a deadly game, we are being played. Israel versus Hamas is not a definitively simplistic issue, but good versus evil is. Wherever we have justified, overlooked or participated in even the lightest shades of darkness, we are subject to all manners of evil without any meaningful recourse. So the silver lining to Gondek's goofball morality is that we are invited to decisively ditch our debilitating doublethink. Fred Van Vliet Didsbury AB