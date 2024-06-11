LETTERS: The problem is not the kids, it's the school system

RE: Let's Bring Back Reform Schools Raising our grandson gives us a unique perspective on the disaster of current public education offerings, staffed by millennials and backed by Alberta Teacher's Association propagandists that have made schools reform schools already. What may not be realized perhaps, is the social chaos that has been fostered by teachers who are more worried about themselves than student outcomes. There was a time when superintendent's went regularly into schools to evaluate teachers. Not any more. Provincial Achievement Tests's have also become the new ATA tool to leave in the classroom, teachers who would better be retrained to repair roofs on senior's housing complexes.As for Alberta Education Field Services — who also no longer actually investigate poor performing school divisions run by equally stacked school boards of ATA hacks and wannabee NDP candidates — get rid of them too. Mr Makichuk, it's easy to blame the kids when the adults running the daycare centres that are now public schools, that no longer teach, but have become centres of woke social theory. Literacy among high school graduates has decreased dramatically. So has the number of students who actually graduate from high school, since the time we both graduated from a public school system that actually was staffed with real educators. Children only reflect what they are being taught. So it is time to bring back oversight of the teachers to the previous standards of academics, based on a curriculum of literacy and basic math and emphatically not one where children must decide what sex they are first. Do this — and get drugs out of the classroom as well — and then maybe you would not need RSO officers in school either.The times certainly have changed. But, going back to reactionary methods of forced learning and fear ignores what we really need to fix first, which is the education industry itself. And that begins with getting rid of the ATA.Grant DoroshStony Plain, AB