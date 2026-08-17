LETTERS: Trump’s trade pressure is a test Canada cannot afford to fail

Canada must approach trade negotiations with the United States according to a clear principle: any agreement must strengthen the country’s long-term economic and political position.

That principle is especially important given Mr. Trump’s reliance on uncertainty, public pressure, and leverage as negotiating tools. Canada should expect that approach to continue. Prime Minister Carney’s task is therefore not merely to reach an agreement, but to demonstrate that Ottawa can negotiate firmly without being drawn into a contest defined by threats and political theatre. With limited public appetite in Canada for yielding to Mr. Trump, the government cannot afford to confuse compromise with weakness.

The substance of the negotiations is as consequential as the tone. Trade discussions can quickly move from tariffs and market access into politically sensitive domestic policy. US interest in Canada’s dairy supply management system, along with reports that liquor sales could become part of the broader discussion, illustrates how general pressure can become targeted demands. Canada should negotiate seriously, but from clearly defined priorities rather than in response to each new claim of urgency.

A practical agreement with the United States remains in Canada’s interest, but not if it encourages Washington to believe that pressure produces policy concessions. The test for Mr. Carney is therefore larger than a single negotiation. He must show that Canada can be pragmatic without being pliable, and cooperative without surrendering the principle that Canadian policy is set in Canada’s interest. Mr. Carney, this is your defining moment as you declared you were the best person to deal with Mr. Trump. Don’t cave, capitulate, or renege on negotiations you firmly accept as true. Stand firm in negotiations with Mr. Trump, avoid giving in under pressure, and deliver a strong response that meets Canadians’ expectations.

Ronald J. Yaschuk CD

Quispamsis, New Brunswick, Canada