LETTERS: Unethical politicians

Former Manitoba MP and Dauphin mayor Inky Mark has been arrested following a months-long firearms trafficking investigation. According to police, the charges include firearms trafficking, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Investigators also reported seizing 439 firearms, ammunition, an antique cannon, and more than $300,000 in cash. Charges have not been proven in court.

Former MP Raj Grewal is facing separate fraud-related allegations and a possible suspension as a lawyer. Ontario’s legal regulator is investigating allegations that he may allegedly have misappropriated trust funds, participated in fraud, and failed to act with honour and integrity. Those allegations have not been proven in court, and Grewal denies wrongdoing. Taken together, these cases should heighten public concern about fraud, accountability, and whether the justice system responds with sufficient seriousness when elected officials or former officeholders are accused of misconduct.

In Ontario, Tourism Minister Stan Cho has agreed to reimburse more than $16,000 in Toronto hotel expenses after public scrutiny, while maintaining that the expenses complied with legislative rules for special circumstances. Are you allowing this rubbish Mr. Ford?

These incidents contribute to a damaging perception that some public figures regard public trust less as a duty to be upheld than as a privilege to be managed for personal or political convenience.

Canadians should not become resigned to allegations of criminal conduct, misuse of public funds, or ethical failure among politicians. When public officials are accused of crossing those lines, accountability must be prompt, transparent, and consistent.

Ronald J. Yaschuk

Quispamsis, NB