LETTERS: Unrealistic TV

Canada should save the taxpayer’s money and stop fighting Alberta independence with their multi-million dollar “Choose Canada” TV campaign. The Liberals missed seeing recently the thousands of Albertans who turned out in front of the Alberta Legislature, in full and enthusiastic support for Alberta independence! This TV campaign by the Feds has as much chance of succeeding as Ford’s Ontario TV commercials have of getting Trump to cancel all tariffs on Canada. Albertans will crawl over broken glass to leave Anti-Oil Canada and achieve independence in 2026!!!Chris RobertsonStony Plain, ALBERTA