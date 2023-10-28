LETTERS: War and Remembrance

Re: Military prayer ban ‘protecting’ diversity an ungodly ruseI would like to ask all of our elected representatives how much more of Canada’s slide into post-nationhood you are willing to accept? Remembrance Day was once a solemn event to honour members, past and present, of our once-proud military. Declining recruitment is now attributed to a lack of diversity in the ranks. The reality is the military is being decimated, gutted and demoralized by a combination of political neglect and political correctness. Canada’s military has become an ineffective, underfunded mess of political convenience and hypocrisy. To include recruits based on some diversity criteria at the expense of their capability to fight and protect our national sovereignty, defeats the purpose of having a military in peace and war and dishonours and demoralizes its ranks past and present. Perhaps a military that prepared to fight for God and country is outmoded but to exclude members of faith is discriminatory and removes any sense of a moral compass that should, along with an oath to honourably serve, keep Canada united and strong in the face of the threats of wider conflicts at home and abroad.How will you honour Canada’s military and it’s veterans this November 11th? Will you wear a plastic poppy and respect only an uncomfortable half minute of silence after some insincere blather from some politician who would rather be elsewhere? Other special interest groups and agendas get more than one day to fly flags, at full or half mast. Remembrance Day is to include and unite all Canadians in remembering what it is to respect our history and traditions that made Canada what it once was.Al NeitschAirdrie, Alberta