LETTERS: What could have been for Canada

The notion of "Canada" is little more than a fairy tale! The Judeo-Christian nation which stormed Vimy Ridge, Juno Beach, and Kapyong is a long lost memory! The name “Trudeau," etc., has devastated a nation which should have been one of the greatest on Earth! Case in point, if we stuck with Harper, we would be out of debt with money in the bank! Imagine the societal investments we could have made?Instead, socialist fools voted for a substitute drama teacher! And now we are one of the highest per capita indebted nations on the planet! There's no fixing this! Canada is lost. The people of Alberta and Saskatchewan will chart a glorious path for ourselves and for our children and grandchildren. We will finally be free of the socialist boat anchor! We will become a beacon of freedom and prosperity for the world! What a legacy we will create for those that come next.We have one of the highest educated per capita societies on Earth! We are Energy, we are Energy services, we are Ranching, we are Farming, we are Petrochemicals, we are Forestry, we are Mining, we develop technologies which the world needs, we are Tourism, we are Aerospace, we are Logistics, we have world class Education! We are hard charging entrepreneurs! We are caring. We take care of those who need it most and we are warriors when we need to be!I'm not afraid of change. I embrace it. I will vote for Alberta independence the second I have the opportunity. You should too!S Todd BeasleyCalgary, AB