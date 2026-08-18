LETTERS: What will tomorrow bring for Canadians?

What Will Tomorrow Bring for Canadians? That is the question hanging over businesses and workers as President Donald J. Trump weighs additional tariffs that could push companies to replace Canadian suppliers with US alternatives.

Tariffs are never just a line item in a trade dispute. They reach into supply chains, payroll decisions, investment plans, and the confidence of ordinary Canadians who expect their government to meet economic threats with discipline and urgency. At this moment, the central question is whether Prime Minister Mark Carney is projecting the leadership required to defend Canada’s interests.

There is a case for patience. Canada should not rush into last-minute concessions simply because Washington is keeping the pressure high and the timetable short. But patience must not be mistaken for passivity. Despite the involvement of Dominic LeBlanc and Janice Charette, Canadians have seen little public evidence that the government has moved the file toward a stronger position. Canada deserves more than a paper tiger for a spokesperson.

The coming days will test more than trade policy; they will test the credibility of Canada’s leadership. If Ottawa is prepared, it must show it. If it is not, Canadians may soon discover that uncertainty abroad has been matched by drift at home.

Ronald J. Yaschuk CD

Quispamsis, New Brunswick, Canada