LETTERS: Who or what is causing the cognitive dissonance?

“I am not a doctor, nor psychologist, but I feel informed enough to rant.” Quoting myself, just now. Cognitive dissonance is the psychological discomfort people feel when holding two or more contradictory ideas, beliefs, or values at the same time, or when their actions conflict with their beliefs. It is that mental space of discomfort, angst, guilt, or shame associated with decisions being made and beliefs being challenged. An example is when your spouse is promising a new potential future when you simultaneously see their actions are actually signalling the end of the relationship. Another is when the government promises a health plan where doctors will be free to scan your organs with one-week appointments, you feel great and the empathy rush fills your limbic system, and you sleep unencumbered for weeks. Then the story breaks about the rollout cost of $400 million, but no one benefited, and the word “scandal” is heard. You are happy and distraught at the same time. And the truth is often not easy to find. Another example was the fervor for “Elbows Up” about a terrible deal and practicing a chicken dance in the streets only to hear some weeks later that “We have the best deal in the world,” subsequently putting the elbows on ice and the music back into its sleeve. One way to challenge cognitive dissonance is to challenge your beliefs. This is how we grow and evolve into better people. Sometimes new information leads to cognitive dissonance, but that also allows you to take new actions you may not have thought about taking before. When you discover new information and you’re faced with the uncomfortable decision to … umm ahh umm ahh (sound familiar?), making decisions and embracing a positive outlook can help you feel like you’re on the right track without compromising who you are as an individual human being.At the end of the mental gymnastics, you often feel you must still vote for who promises bliss, because it makes you feel better and keeps your mind from exploding. Now go out on the deck, remember that you love cows and hamburgers at the same time, and ask yourself — what is causing me this cognitive dissonance thingy in my life on a regular basis? And I sincerely hope it’s not your spouse. And think about who promises you bliss, but remember it may be blissful ignorance. David E. Alberta