BANDWAGON JUMP: Manitoba latest to offer subsidized rebates to EV buyers

Manitoba is the latest province to offer lavish rebates for buyers of electric vehicles willing to take the plunge.On Tuesday, the provincial government announced it will offer "rebates" of up to $4,000 for new EVs bought from Manitoba auto dealers up to maximum of $70,000. The exception is for Teslas bought outside the province; because there are no Tesla dealers in Manitoba.Residents, corporations, businesses, First Nations and municipalities are eligible for the grant. Crown corporations and federal and provincial government departments aren’t eligible. The kicker is that vehicle must remain in the owner’s name and be registered for a minimum of 12 months. there was word about the consequences for non-compliance..“We know Manitobans want to do their part to help lower emissions and protect our environment, and we want to help them make the switch,” Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt.What makes Manitoba’s program unique — and particularly generous — is offering rebates of up $1,000-$4,000 for for leasing an EV and $2,500 for the purchase of used vehicles. Manitoba Hydro is also offering a financing program for Level 2 chargers.It’s also retroactive to August 1, 2023. Both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are eligible for the incentive. Used EVs must be less than four years old and incentives for leased vehicles will be proportionate to the length of the lease, the province said, with a full incentive for a four-year lease.In a press release, the government said the aim is to triple the number of electric cars on the province’s roads — mainly in Winnipeg — by 2026. The program is capped at a maximum of $25 million.“We know Manitobans want to do their part to help lower emissions and protect our environment, and we want to help them make the switch,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt. “This is a win-win for our province. We’re fighting the climate crisis while also lowering costs for families right away with a rebate on EVs and helping them save money every month on their daily commute.”