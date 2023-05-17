Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier, People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader and candidate for the Portage-Lisgar by-election, shared his views on abortion during a press conference Wednesday in Winkler, MB.

Bernier was accompanied by Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, a former PPC candidate and well-known supporter of common-sense social conservatism.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

F.Tinning
F.Tinning

It's unlikely that the PPC and Bernier will win a single seat in the coming elections. Which is an absolute travesty. He's one of the VERY few politicians whose common sense statements is worth listening to.

What we have needed is a two phase voting system in Canada. First, vote for whoever you want. Then a second phase where only the candidates who scored in the top 2 or 3 in the first phase run again for the win.

What that does is allow people to vote for who they REALLY want to win first, which would in my opinion give a lot of support to the candidates like Bernier to have a deserved chance. And to make a statement.

As it is, with only one runoff for the win, you can't vote for a candidate who you really want to win if they don't seem to have a chance... the vote splitting would possibly usher in a win for an undeserving party.

Bernier and his proposals and policies deserve MUCH better than he can attain under the present system of voting.

Left Coast
Left Coast

In a country with Three Far Left Parties . . . the Lieberals, Greens & NDP . . . and One Conservative Party . . . that system would be complete suicide for the Conservatives.

They would likely never win a majority ever.

Notice I only speak about parties that have Seats in Parliament . . . there are numerous other Parties in Canada that have never won anything . . . they would be on the list of choices as well. How would that play out? Like Italy or Israel where there are almost as many Parties as Voters & Elections have become an annual event with little getting done.

Back in the day the Reform Party after 8 years was a force to recon with . . . Bernier has done nothing in 8 years, too bad he didn't stay put as he would likely have beat The Tool and could possibly be PM today.

1 person 1 vote is the only way to conduct a Fair Election!

