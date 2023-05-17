Maxime Bernier, People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader and candidate for the Portage-Lisgar by-election, shared his views on abortion during a press conference Wednesday in Winkler, MB.
Bernier was accompanied by Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, a former PPC candidate and well-known supporter of common-sense social conservatism.
“Many people are surprised to learn there is no law regulating abortion in Canada. No law whatsoever,” said Bernier.
“Our governments regulate almost everything in our lives, including such ridiculous things like plastic straws. But there is a complete legal void when it comes to killing unborn human beings.”
“I find this abhorrent. It’s the same as allowing infanticide,” said Bernier, referring to late-term abortions.
“It’s time to join the civilized world. It’s time to stop listening to hysterical feminists who hijacked this issue for too long. The other establishment parties either fully support abortion at all stages of pregnancy or they're too afraid of pro-abortion activists to raise the issue. We’re not afraid. The PPC welcomes a debate on abortion.”
Bernier stated if he wins the election, he plans to introduce the Protection of Preborn Children Act, a special proposal to change Section 287 of the Criminal Code.
Tyler Thompson and another PCC candidate, Paul Mitchell, wrote the proposal. They used it as part of their campaign strategy in 2019.
The bill aims to restrict legal access to abortion to no more than 24 weeks. It would also ban late-term abortions unless the mother's life or health is in danger, in cases of rape or abuse, or if the baby has a life-threatening abnormality or lack of brain function.
Bernier planned a campaign event later Wednesday in Winkler, MB where Tyler Thompson will join him.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
It's unlikely that the PPC and Bernier will win a single seat in the coming elections. Which is an absolute travesty. He's one of the VERY few politicians whose common sense statements is worth listening to.
What we have needed is a two phase voting system in Canada. First, vote for whoever you want. Then a second phase where only the candidates who scored in the top 2 or 3 in the first phase run again for the win.
What that does is allow people to vote for who they REALLY want to win first, which would in my opinion give a lot of support to the candidates like Bernier to have a deserved chance. And to make a statement.
As it is, with only one runoff for the win, you can't vote for a candidate who you really want to win if they don't seem to have a chance... the vote splitting would possibly usher in a win for an undeserving party.
Bernier and his proposals and policies deserve MUCH better than he can attain under the present system of voting.
In a country with Three Far Left Parties . . . the Lieberals, Greens & NDP . . . and One Conservative Party . . . that system would be complete suicide for the Conservatives.
They would likely never win a majority ever.
Notice I only speak about parties that have Seats in Parliament . . . there are numerous other Parties in Canada that have never won anything . . . they would be on the list of choices as well. How would that play out? Like Italy or Israel where there are almost as many Parties as Voters & Elections have become an annual event with little getting done.
Back in the day the Reform Party after 8 years was a force to recon with . . . Bernier has done nothing in 8 years, too bad he didn't stay put as he would likely have beat The Tool and could possibly be PM today.
1 person 1 vote is the only way to conduct a Fair Election!
