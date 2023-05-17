Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier

 Courtesy Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC), claimed that he was the first politician in Canada to be imprisoned without committing any crime.

The Manitoba court fined Bernier $2,000 for a technical breach of pandemic restrictions in 2021, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

guest1019
guest1019

The Stasi (RCMP) is just following orders.

