Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC), claimed that he was the first politician in Canada to be imprisoned without committing any crime.
The Manitoba court fined Bernier $2,000 for a technical breach of pandemic restrictions in 2021, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“It was a dark time in Canada,” Bernier told the Court.
“I am proud of what I did.” Bernier, in an Agreed Statement of Facts, said he had not quarantined as an out-of-province visitor before attending 2021 election rallies in southern Manitoba.
“It was the first time in Canadian history a politician was thrown in jail for a non-crime,” Bernier said in a statement.
“It was an embarrassing example of political repression.”
Bernier was in RCMP custody for half a day before being released on bail.
Bernier is currently campaigning in a June 19 by-election in Portage-Lisgar, MB.
“They know I was the only federal politician to stand up for our rights and freedoms throughout the COVID years regardless of whether the political establishment threatened me with fines or arrest,” said Bernier.
In the last general election, the Conservatives won the Portage-Lisgar riding garnering 52.5% of the total vote.
The PPC secured the second position on the ballot with 21.6%.
In his home riding of Beauce, QC, Bernier lost the riding to Conservative MP Richard Lehoux, a former president of the Québec Federation of Municipalities and a well-known local mayor, by a margin of 17,152 votes.
In the last general election, the PPC received 840,993 votes compared to 294,091 in 2019.
The Parliamentary Budget Office said the PPC was the only party that did not suggest any new taxes or programs.
“I promise not to play this silly game,” Bernier said on launching the national campaign following his Manitoba arrest.
“I will not be appealing to your immediate self-interest but to your intelligence and love of our country.”
“Leaders of the other establishment parties will make costly and unrealistic promises to bribe Canadians and buy their votes,” Bernier said at the time.
“They will promise new spending programs that we cannot afford.”
“All the other parties play this vote-buying game,” said Bernier.
“We know many of these promises are just lies and that the next government will not keep them. This bidding war is also the reason why the government keeps getting bigger and keeps controlling more of our economy and our lives, year after year.”
The PPC platform includes significant reductions in federal expenditures, privatization of the CBC, ending all corporate subsidies costing $5.5 billion annually, and achieving a balanced budget in 2 years.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Stasi (RCMP) is just following orders.
