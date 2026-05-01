Manitoba

Budget bus company FlixBus expanding to Manitoba in push for 'fully connected' national bus network

Budget bus provider announces expansion into Manitoba with routes connecting Brandon and Winnipeg to Saskatchewan and Alberta
Flixbus
Flixbus Screen grab from TripAdvisor
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Manitoba
Brandon
Transport
FlixBus
Bus Services
City of Winnipeg
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