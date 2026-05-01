Budget bus company FlixBus expanding to Manitoba in push for 'fully connected' national bus network

German bus conglomerate FlixBus has announced they will be expanding their network into Manitoba, with the intention of creating a nationwide bus network.Starting May 7 FlixBus will be operating routes from Regina to Brandon and from Brandon to Winnipeg in a bid to expand their network that already includes three provinces.FlixBus joined the Canadian market in 2022 and operates routes in Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and now Manitoba after this latest announcement.The company has also announced expanded routes along the Calgary-Regina corridor with new stops in Swift Current and Moose Jaw, in addition to the existing stops Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.FlixBus says this expansion will allow Western Canadians to "travel seamlessly" across the prairies.The company reiterated that it will also continue its Edmonton-Saskatoon-Regina service.FlixBus, which owns the rights to the Greyhound brand, operates bus services in over 40 countries around the world.The company says it intends to grow its current network, centred mainly in Central Canada, into a "fully connected national network" that stretches from coast to coast.