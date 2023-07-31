Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
CBC News “crossed the line” by reporting opinions as if they were facts in a closely contested political race, according to the CBC Ombudsman.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the ruling criticized how CBC covered former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray's unsuccessful attempt to return to municipal office on October 26.
“It is worth noting here that Mr. Murray, who had been leading in the polls taken in the weeks leading up to the election, ended up losing the race,” wrote Ombudsman Jack Nagler.
Nagler did not attribute the loss to negative coverage but added “There is one particular detail of CBC’s story that I felt crossed the line and was unfair.”
Murray used to be the mayor of Winnipeg and later became the environment minister for the Liberal Party in Ontario. In 2017, he was chosen to be the executive director of the Pembina Institute, which is a research organization focused on the environment and located in Calgary.
Murray attempted a return to public office in a 2022 Winnipeg mayoralty contest. CBC News last Sept. 29 called him the “election front-runner” when it reported allegations of improper conduct against Murray.
CBC News said Murray abruptly quit the Pembina Institute in 2018 “following complaints about his management” including tardiness, harassment, excessive drinking and “sexual innuendo.”
Murray claimed that he did not do anything wrong. He lost the mayoral election by a difference of 4,391 votes to Scott Gillingham, who used to be a pastor and played junior hockey.
Melanie Verhaeghe, a senior manager at CBC Manitoba, supported the network's coverage of Murray by using sources who were named sources.
“The mayor of Winnipeg oversees the running of the city and its $1.9 billion operating budget,” wrote Verhaeghe.
“It is a significant job with significant responsibility. Serious candidates should expect close scrutiny.”
However, the CBC Ombudsman stated that the coverage “crossed the line” by publishing the opinions of Murray's accusers about his ability to be mayor.
The CBC quoted former colleagues from the Pembina Institute who doubted whether Murray was “fit to be a mayor” or “would be a toxic mayor.”
“Their opinions on Glen Murray’s suitability as mayor were beside the point,” wrote Nagler.
“It didn’t advance the story in a meaningful way. To have the article conclude with this section, to have the two speakers serve as the ‘final word’ on the subject, felt like piling on.”
“With only a few weeks to go before election day, CBC would have been wise to simply let Winnipeggers read the story and process it on their own as they decided what to make of Glen Murray’s candidacy,” said the Ombudsman.
Murray is currently employed as a consultant in Winnipeg.
(5) comments
While it is common knowledge that the CBC interferes in Elections all the time . . . they called Canada's Best PM in 50 years a "Diktator" . . . while they support the Real Diktator, CCP funded Justin, at every turn.
Murray had a record, he was Mayor before, also a little light in the Loafers, a krazed Enviro-loon & ex-Liberal Minister . . . he could not have gotten elected Dogcatcher with or without the CBC . . .
CBC lives on that side of the line...propaganda 100% all the time...
Lets be clear all msm is bias and controlled. CBC is just the worst.
People must wake up and understand that nothing they hear on TV or on radio or in print can be trusted to formulate a important decision. And of course the internet can not be trusted either. Sadly, people must just be aware that Fakke news is everywhere.
The CBC, trying to influence elections? No way, say it ain’t so?(sarc off) we just had a provincial election here in Alberta where CBC did everything they could to influence the election, they ran a story for months they knew was bogus, then after the election said “oops”. F the CBC, defund tge CBC and sell what’s left for scrap.
No doubt CBC lies. That is an established fact. That said, Murray used to be the "environment minister for the Liberal Party in Ontario. In 2017". Perhaps the voters saw through the CBC lies and decided not to elect him anyway because of his repugnant connection.
