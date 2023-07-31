CBC Logo

CBC News “crossed the line” by reporting opinions as if they were facts in a closely contested political race, according to the CBC Ombudsman.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the ruling criticized how CBC covered former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray's unsuccessful attempt to return to municipal office on October 26.

Left Coast
Left Coast

While it is common knowledge that the CBC interferes in Elections all the time . . . they called Canada's Best PM in 50 years a "Diktator" . . . while they support the Real Diktator, CCP funded Justin, at every turn.

Murray had a record, he was Mayor before, also a little light in the Loafers, a krazed Enviro-loon & ex-Liberal Minister . . . he could not have gotten elected Dogcatcher with or without the CBC . . .

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

CBC lives on that side of the line...propaganda 100% all the time...

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Lets be clear all msm is bias and controlled. CBC is just the worst.

People must wake up and understand that nothing they hear on TV or on radio or in print can be trusted to formulate a important decision. And of course the internet can not be trusted either. Sadly, people must just be aware that Fakke news is everywhere.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The CBC, trying to influence elections? No way, say it ain’t so?(sarc off) we just had a provincial election here in Alberta where CBC did everything they could to influence the election, they ran a story for months they knew was bogus, then after the election said “oops”. F the CBC, defund tge CBC and sell what’s left for scrap.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

No doubt CBC lies. That is an established fact. That said, Murray used to be the "environment minister for the Liberal Party in Ontario. In 2017". Perhaps the voters saw through the CBC lies and decided not to elect him anyway because of his repugnant connection.

Report Add Reply

