Educators demand Manitoba NDP stop lowering teacher standards for K-8 classrooms

Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba and post-secondary educators urge the NDP government to immediately reverse its decision to reduce teacher training standards in Manitoba.This week, the media broke the news that Wab Kinew’s NDP government has eliminated the requirement for Manitoba teachers to learn basic subjects during their post-secondary education before teaching them in K-8 classrooms. This decision, made without public consultation, has made Manitoba’s teacher qualification requirements the weakest in the country..OLDCORN: Mainstream media lost touch with Saskatchewanians."Students deserve a world-class education, and families expect teachers who are well-equipped to teach basic subjects like English, math, and science," said Spruce Woods MLA Grant Jackson, PC Critic for Education. "The NDP’s decision moves Manitoba in the opposite direction, risking the future of our children’s education.” The Ontario government recently strengthened their standards by introducing a math proficiency test for all elementary teachers. “Lowering standards is not a reasonable solution to addressing a teacher shortage,” said Dr. Anna Stokke, a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Winnipeg, played a pivotal role in implementing additional teaching requirements during the previous NDP government. “As for the claim that it will reduce barriers for people wanting to enter the teaching profession, what about the barriers that weak math teachers will create for children? Shouldn’t their right to a strong math education be most important?”.OH NUTS!: Grieving owners claim jealousy led to Peanut the squirrel's death.Jackson pointed out a troubling trend of lowering professional standards by the Manitoba NDP, such as their decision earlier this year to eliminate anatomy and physiology course requirements for paramedics."Once again, the NDP have chosen to lower standards, disrespecting the professions that Manitobans rely on,” said Jackson. "Lowering standards won’t solve the challenges facing the education system. Instead, the government should address real issues like class sizes, classroom supports, and incentives to recruit more teachers.”