Kenneth Desjarlais Merman
Image courtesy of Kenneth Desjarlais

In honour of Pride month and the release of the new Disney movie The Little Mermaid, an indigenous woman in Manitoba dressed up like a mermaid and posted it to social media. 

She asked other indigenous communities across Manitoba to post their mermaid photos, except she asked for “mermen.”

Ronna Ross Mermaid
Julian Baptiste Merman

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

we don't need or WANT to see that....

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

As a widowed, but very happily married woman (and my opinion only)........,

Beautiful mermaids enticed lazy, stupid men looking for a quick and easy one to their doom......

The men who fell to the sirens call didn't understand the principles of commitment or family.

The transgendered men (as shown), couldn't land a fish with a very large juicy bug on a lure.

Is it any wonder so many people despise transgenderism?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.