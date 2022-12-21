A high-risk convicted sex offender was released in Manitoba and is expected to live in Winnipeg.
Cecil Junior Houle, 46, has a long history of violent sex offences.
Houle was convicted of sexually assaulting and causing bodily harm of an 18-year-old woman in 2006. As well as murdering his common-law wife, pleaded down to a manslaughter conviction.
For both convictions, he received a 12-year sentence.
The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit and the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) warn women they are at risk and warned the public.
“This information is provided to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves,” said the WPS in a statement.
The WPS warned the public that no "vigilante activity" towards Houle will be tolerated.
“Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Houle will not be tolerated,” said the WPS statement.
They have already released Houle twice on parole and he breached it both times.
In February 2021, Houle breached his probation and was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon.
In December 2021, Houle failed to comply with the conditions of a probation order.
WSP said that Houle received some treatment while incarcerated, but still considered a “high risk to re-offend.”
Houle is on supervised probation until June 2023 and has a lifetime weapons prohibition order.
Houle is 186 cm tall and 183 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He also goes by Chubby Houle and Junior Houle.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
You have to wonder if cops ever wonder how long the public actually will put up with this garbage. Surly they have to see the absolute ridiculousness of this. It is not my duty to be killed or worse yet to suffer irreparable medical damage for the rest of my life because someone has an anger management problem. I’m sorry if someone had an abusive, rough childhood but I’m not the one who was responsible for that. So the WPS won’t put up with vigilantes but the public is supposed to put up with violations to themselves or their loved ones. Alrighty then. Got it.
I blame his actions on colonialism!
"Houle was convicted of sexually assaulting and causing bodily harm of an 18-year-old woman in 2006. As well as murdering his common-law wife, pleaded down to a manslaughter conviction. " ?
And they are letting him out for the 3rd TIME . . .
No wonder Crime in Manitoba is on the rise . . . I suspect if he was Norwegian he would still be doing time!
