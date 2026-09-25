Manitoba

Iranian voyeur granted conditional discharge by Winnipeg judge to avoid deportation

Seyed Reza Mir Heidari, 29, pled guilty of filming the backsides of two coworkers but was given a lighten sentence by a Winnipeg judge due to deportation concerns
Manitoba Legislature
Manitoba LegislatureImage courtesy of Manitoba government
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Manitoba
Winnipeg
Sex Crimes
Voyeurism
Sexual Offences
Winnipeg judge
Manitoba criminal court
Deportation concerns
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news