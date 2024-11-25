Winnipeg police shot and killed a man outside a bus shelter in the Unicity Shopping Centre parking lot on Sunday after he stabbed an officer in the throat during a confrontation.Police said the injured officer, a senior member of the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), is in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital soon.The incident unfolded in the west-end shopping area off Portage Avenue. A video posted on social media showed two officers pointing their firearms at a man outside a bus shelter..Snowstorms nail Saskatchewan, creating hazardous conditions.Officers can be heard shouting commands such as "put it down" and "drop it" before firing as the man advanced toward them.Acting Police Chief Art Stannard spoke with the media on Sunday evening, urging the public not to jump to conclusions based on the circulating videos."We are aware of videos online, and we caution the public that they do not show the entire incident," Stannard told the media. "Our officers do not come to work to take a life. They come to work to serve and protect the community."According to Stannard, the officers conducted a retail theft initiative when encountering the man. He allegedly had an "edged weapon" and ignored repeated commands to drop it..Queen Vic out, a buffalo in at Manitoba Legislature.After the man was shot, police provided CPR before both the suspect and the injured WPS officer were taken to hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Stannard said he visited the officer and his family in the hospital."I had the opportunity to go and see him when he was being treated. His wife was there, very emotional," said Stannard.The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, the province's police watchdog, is now leading the investigation.Stannard asked the public to reserve judgment until the investigation is complete.