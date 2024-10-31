Manitoba bill mandates judges training on DEI, sexual minorities, domestic violence, systemic racism

Manitoba is set to implement mandatory continuing education for provincial court judges, focusing on "social issues" including DEI, domestic violence, sexual assault, and systemic racism.The proposed legislation would require new judges to undergo training that addresses intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and the experiences of indigenous and sexual minority communities within the justice system.Initially introduced as a private member's bill by Liberal MLA Cindy Lamoureux in April, the NDP government has now adopted the legislation..EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.Justice Minister Matt Wiebe said the government's version ensures proper funding for implementation."Folks know that overrepresentation of indigenous people in our [justice system] is a focus of our government," Wiebe told the media.Wiebe emphasized the importance of judges understanding the "unique experiences" of sexual minority communities.The bill, informally known as Keira's Law, was inspired by the tragic case of Keira Kagan, a young girl found dead alongside her father in Ontario in 2020..Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.A provincial committee determined her death was consistent with previous murder-suicide incidents involving a parent and child.Lamoureux expressed strong support for the legislation. "I think it is critical that it gets implemented here in the province of Manitoba as soon as possible," said Lamoureux.The proposed training would cover several key areas, including intimate partner violence, sexual assault, systemic racism, experiences of indigenous people, and sexual minority perspectives in the justice system..Same pair robs Calgary vape store twice.However, the bill's passage is not guaranteed before the legislative session ends on November 7. The Progressive Conservative (PC) opposition has raised concerns about the timeline and process.PC house leader Derek Johnson indicated his party is "absolutely open to negotiations" about the bill..IN-DEPTH: UN Tobacco Report sparks global debate on harm reduction policies.Johnson pointed out that the NDP had months to pass the original legislation proposed by Lamoureux and questioned the current urgency.The NDP government bill expands on Lamoureux's original proposal by adding permanent funding and broadening the scope of required education.The bill continues to await debate and potential passage in the Manitoba legislature.