The Manitoba Court of Appeal ruled that the COVID-19 closures of churches, temples, and mosques were a justified limitation on religious freedoms on Monday.
During the pandemic's peak, the province had imposed restrictions on attendance at weddings and funerals, allowing only five people to gather.
“Freedom of religion can be limited when the exercise of it can interfere with the rights of others,” wrote the Court. The Manitoba decision was similar to high court rulings in British Columbia and Ontario.
Seven Christian congregations filed a legal challenge against the constitutionality of an order issued by the Manitoba cabinet on March 20, 2020.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the order invoked the province's Emergency Measures Act and Public Health Act.
The order included mandatory closure of “all churches, mosques, synagogues, temples and other places of worship” to groups larger than five people.
Baptist congregations sought a ruling asserting that the expired order constituted an unlawful violation of their Charter rights to freedom of religion and peaceful assembly.
“This case is one of a number across the country where various provisions aimed at curbing the transmission of COVID-19 have been challenged,” wrote the Manitoba Court.
The church closures “minimally impacted the rights in question,” said the Court.
In 2021, a lower court judge upheld the restrictions.
“The pandemic’s presence in Manitoba demanded decisive action in order to reduce the spread of the virus and in order to flatten the curve,” wrote Chief Justice Glenn Joyal of the Court of King’s Bench.
“Manitoba is not exaggerating when they state lives were at stake.”
Within days of the outbreak of the pandemic, Canada's Conference of Catholic Bishops, along with Protestant, Jewish, and Muslim leaders, issued a message to Canadians on March 30, 2020. The message told people to “rightly heed the precautions of physical distancing.”
Doctors and nurses “provide us a powerful witness of care, expertise and service in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the message.
Nationwide, there has been a decline in church attendance.
“The decline in participation in group religious activities accelerated sharply,” Statistics Canada wrote in a report last July 18 The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Religiosity of Canadians.
“Among the population as a whole, the proportion of people who participated in group religious activity at least once a month decreased from 23% to 19%.”
Approximately 11% of Canadians reported praying at home or participating in other personal religious practices each week.
“Some people reported that because of the pandemic, they prayed more or their faith got stronger,” wrote researchers.
Federal regulators never classified religious observances as “essential.”
In an April 2, 2020, directive Guidance on Essential Services and Functions, the department of Public Safety identified gravediggers as essential workers exempt from COVID-19 orders, while spiritual leaders were not included in the list.
“Canadians want the services they rely on every day for their health and safety and economic well-being to continue,” then-Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said at the time.
Other workers considered “essential” included marijuana dealers, butchers, tow truck operators, and weather forecasters.
“These services and functions are considered essential to preserving life, health and basic social functioning,” said the federal guide.
(8) comments
Obviously a terminally clueless & uninformed Judge or Judges.
Proud of the Fact that Canada killed almost 5 Xs more citizens per Million than did Sweden.
And what did the Swedes do that worked so well? NOTHING . . . kids went to school, businesses remained open. But the Swedes did look after the Seniors & those with Health Issues . . . the vast majority of the covid fatalities.
Canada of course did nothing . . . ex Premier Pallister was one of the biggest jokes in Canada.
Court discissions like this are needed to show people the court system is corrupted. Costco and Walmart could stay open, but Church serves was not allowed, even if people sit in there own cars. It is so obvious to me, the CCP is running Canada. The CCP hates all religions. The CCP thinks the party should be your faith, and that's it.
[thumbup][thumbup]
MB is the only Western province that has always been an Eastern Wannabe. I would not trust that province with any talks on a Hudson Bay corridor for the West's energy sector. While it can be truly stated that the other Western provinces were no better in their actions re covid and the suppression of freedoms and maltreatment of their citizens this court decision says all that need be said about their true alignment within this useless confederation we call canada.
Time to throw out the judges because they clearly can't read the Charter.
JT declared Canada “Post-National” in 2015. Canada, wake up, you are getting exactly what you voted for.
Corrupt courts, corrupt judges, corrupt politicians, corrupt justice system all plague this once great country, now a communist dictatorship $h!t hole!
[thumbup]
