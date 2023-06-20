Church inside
The Manitoba Court of Appeal ruled that the COVID-19 closures of churches, temples, and mosques were a justified limitation on religious freedoms on Monday. 

During the pandemic's peak, the province had imposed restrictions on attendance at weddings and funerals, allowing only five people to gather.

Left Coast
Obviously a terminally clueless & uninformed Judge or Judges.

Proud of the Fact that Canada killed almost 5 Xs more citizens per Million than did Sweden.

And what did the Swedes do that worked so well? NOTHING . . . kids went to school, businesses remained open. But the Swedes did look after the Seniors & those with Health Issues . . . the vast majority of the covid fatalities.

Canada of course did nothing . . . ex Premier Pallister was one of the biggest jokes in Canada.

Free Canada
Court discissions like this are needed to show people the court system is corrupted. Costco and Walmart could stay open, but Church serves was not allowed, even if people sit in there own cars. It is so obvious to me, the CCP is running Canada. The CCP hates all religions. The CCP thinks the party should be your faith, and that's it.

martina1
[thumbup][thumbup]

Delby
MB is the only Western province that has always been an Eastern Wannabe. I would not trust that province with any talks on a Hudson Bay corridor for the West's energy sector. While it can be truly stated that the other Western provinces were no better in their actions re covid and the suppression of freedoms and maltreatment of their citizens this court decision says all that need be said about their true alignment within this useless confederation we call canada.

JPB
Time to throw out the judges because they clearly can't read the Charter.

Silence Dogood
JT declared Canada “Post-National” in 2015. Canada, wake up, you are getting exactly what you voted for.

Alberta Farmer
Corrupt courts, corrupt judges, corrupt politicians, corrupt justice system all plague this once great country, now a communist dictatorship $h!t hole!

james.morris
[thumbup]

