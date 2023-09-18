Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A new poll from Research Co. showed a tight race in Manitoba's provincial election, with no clear frontrunner emerging as the election date approaches.
The online survey conducted among a sample of likely voters in the province found 41% of decided voters in Manitoba supported the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP). In comparison, a close 39% backed the governing Progressive Conservative Party.
The Liberal Party secured the third position with 14% voter support, followed by the Green Party with 3%. Only 2% of decided voters across the province expressed their intent to vote for independents or candidates from other smaller parties.
“On two specific age groups, Manitoba’s election is remarkably close,” says Mario Canseco, president of Research Co.
“The New Democrats and the Progressive Conservatives are separated by two points or less among decided voters aged 35-to-54 (42%-to-40%) and decided voters aged 55 and over (43%-to-42%).”
Furthermore, only 23% of decided voters indicated they might reconsider their choice and opt for a different party or candidate in this election, with 14% of those planning to vote for the Progressive Conservatives and 18% of those supporting the New Democrats open to changing their vote.
The poll also looked at the approval ratings of the political party leaders.
Official Opposition and NDP leader Wab Kinew had the highest approval rating, with 47% of likely voters in Manitoba expressing their approval of his leadership.
Premier and Progressive Conservative Party leader Heather Stefanson received an approval rating of 37%, while Liberal Party leader Dougald Lamont trailed closely at 36%. Green Party leader Janine Gibson received the lowest approval rating at 18%.
The data revealed Kinew is the only leader with a positive momentum score since the election campaign started (+2%), with 24% of likely voters in Manitoba reporting an improved opinion of him.
The poll asked who would make the 'Best Premier,' with likely voters in Manitoba significantly divided. Stefanson and Kinew are practically tied, with Stefanson securing 30% support and Kinew close behind at 29%. Lamont received 14% support, while Gibson trailed with just 2%.
When asked about the province's most pressing issues, 41% of likely voters picked healthcare as their top concern. Healthcare rose to 57% among those aged 55 and over.
Housing, poverty and homelessness ranked as the second most concerning issue, with 17% of respondents highlighting it, followed by the economy and jobs at 14%, crime and public safety at 14% and the environment at 4%.
Kinew beat Stefanson regarding who would be best suited to manage healthcare by 40% to 26% and housing, poverty and homelessness by 40% to 25%.
Conversely, Stefanson led Kinew on the economy and jobs by 31% to 27% and energy by 30% to 26%.
However, there were minor differences between the two leaders on four other critical issues.
On the environment (Kinew 25%, Stefanson 24%), government accountability (Kinew 28%, Stefanson 27%), crime and public safety (Kinew 33%, Stefanson 31%), and education (both at 31%).
Its a poll..nobody leads till election day...smh...
