Wab Kinew
Image courtesy of Wab Kinew

A new poll from Research Co. showed a tight race in Manitoba's provincial election, with no clear frontrunner emerging as the election date approaches.

Heather Stefanson

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson

The online survey conducted among a sample of likely voters in the province found 41% of decided voters in Manitoba supported the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP). In comparison, a close 39% backed the governing Progressive Conservative Party. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Its a poll..nobody leads till election day...smh...

Report Add Reply

