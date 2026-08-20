Manitoba

Manitoba man faces gun charges after firing on fuel thieves

Man in Dufferin, Manitoba facing three gun charges after firing on four people he suspected of stealing fuel from his property
RCMP vehicle
RCMP vehicleScreenshot: YouTube
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Manitoba
Ccfr
Manitoba Rcmp
Gun Charges
Dufferin, Manitoba
Fuel theives
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Western Standard
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