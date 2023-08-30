Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A 23-year-old man, already facing serious crimes against a teenage girl, including luring and sexual assault, has been arrested again in Brandon, MB. Police said they found out there may be more potential underage victims.
In the ongoing investigation, the police found hundreds of videos and pictures on his electronic devices depicting child sexual abuse.
Police said they have identified five more victims.
In May, the police got a report that the man, who police have refused to name, gave crystal meth to a 15-year-old girl and arrested him.
Police said that before the first arrest, the man and the 15-year-old girl had been talking on the Snapchat app for 18 months.
He is suspected of taking the young girl to his home several times.
The man was charged with several serious crimes, including luring the girl to come to his home, sexually assaulting her, inappropriate sexual touching and giving her a harmful substance.
Additional charges from the new arrest include possessing and accessing child porn, five counts of luring a child under 16 by telecommunications, four counts of invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, transmitting sexually explicit material and failing to comply with an undertaking.
More charges are possible as the investigation is still ongoing.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.