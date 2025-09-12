Manitoba NDP minister under fire for derogatory post on Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Manitoba’s NDP Minister of Families Nahanni Fontaine is facing backlash after posting harsh remarks about US conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 11 during an event at Utah Valley University.
In an Instagram post, Fontaine described Kirk as “a racist, xenophobic, transphobic, islamophobic, sexist, white nationalist mouthpiece” and wrote, “I extend absolutely no empathy for people like that.”
Fontaine added that her empathy was reserved for his children. The post drew swift criticism online, with opponents calling the language derogatory and urging Premier Wab Kinew to discipline or dismiss her.
Kirk’s killing has prompted statements of grief and condemnation across the political spectrum in the United States. He was shot once by a sniper as he addressed a crowd, investigators said. A 22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson was arrested after a two day search, officials confirmed.
Fontaine serves in Kinew’s cabinet and is listed on a verified Instagram account as Minister for Families, Accessibility, and Women and Gender Equity.
The episode has intensified debate over the tone of political speech in Canada and the US.
It also raises questions for the NDP Manitoba government about standards for cabinet communications during moments of violence.