The Manitoba NDP has made a significant election promise about healthcare, which could be the biggest issue in the upcoming provincial election.
On Sunday, NDP leader Wab Kinew announced a new plan to improve healthcare.
Kinew promises if the NDP wins the provincial election in the fall, he will hire 300 nurses, 400 doctors and more healthcare staff.
"The staffing crisis in healthcare is the defining issue in the health system today. It will be the biggest challenge for Manitoba’s next government,” said Kinew.
Kinew said it would cost $500 million in the first four years and healthcare culture should change.
"If we keep putting more dollars into the same old approach to healthcare here in Manitoba, we will not get the results we need," said Kinew.
James Teitsma, Manitoba Progressive Conservatives candidate for Radisson, said Kinew's words do not match his actions.
“Wab Kinew and the NDP voted against our $400 million plan to retain, train and recruit 2,000 more healthcare professionals," said Teitsma in a statement.
"Healthcare didn’t break overnight, and we know it won’t be fixed overnight. Labour shortages are being felt across the country, but our system is healing.”
Manitoba Nurses Union President Darlene Jackson was there for the announcement. She felt encouraged hearing plans to keep nurses in Manitoba. She mentioned nurses in Manitoba are currently dealing with a lot of pressure.
"When you go to work for a day shift or a night shift or an evening shift and don’t know that you're going to be able to go home at the end of your shift is huge," said Jackson.
"Healthcare is in many ways an insoluble problem. In Canada, you look at all the provinces. There are wait times, there are issues with emergency rooms."
I like the idea of more nurses and doctors, but just like the 3000 health care professionals the NDP in Alberta promised in its recent election; where is there an abundance of these workers in Canada that can fill fulfill these " more doctor and nurses" promises? The workers are just not out there.
NDP history is there for everyone to see so go ahead Manitoba, vote NDP and see what happens. Im making popcorn for this one.
