Manitoba NDP won’t investigate ‘toxic, bullying’ legislature workplace culture

Opposition PCs have condemned Manitoba’s NDP government for blocking an ethics investigation into alleged “assaults on MLAs and a toxic workplace” at the legislature.The PCs called for a third-party investigation after Fort Garry NDP backbencher Mark Wasyliw raised concerns last month about a “toxic and dysfunctional” atmosphere of bullying, screaming matches in halls, and hostility.Wasyliw, ousted from caucus by the party in September, called Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew a “bully.”Kinew denied the allegation.“There is a pattern of troubling behaviour under the NDP, while the premier continues to show he has not learned from his past, nor the past of his own party,” PC leader Wayne Ewasko said in a statement Wednesday.“There’s a real cost to this dysfunction, which is being revealed through the decisions that NDP ministers are making. An ethics investigation is vital to restoring confidence and ensuring our leaders uphold the highest standards that everyday Manitobans would be held to at their workplaces.”The NDP booted Wasyliw, a criminal defence lawyer, from caucus because one of his colleagues is representing sexual predator Peter Nygard, 83.The fashion mogul was sentenced to 11 years in prison last month after being found guilty of four counts of sexual assault. He faces more charges.Kinew said Wasyliw couldn’t be affiliated with Nygard and the NDP.Wasyliw argued that he doesn’t profit financially and has no say in who his colleagues take on as clients.Kinew faced a backlash from Canadian legal groups and criminal defence lawyers who were “deploring” the NDP’s justification for expelling Wasyliw.Kinew issued an apologized to them on the first day of the fall legislature sitting Wednesday.“The reasons given for the expulsion of one of our former MLAs were accurate. However, upon reflection, my desire for transparency to the people of Manitoba should have been outweighed by my deep respect for the independence of the justice system,” said Kinew, reported the Canadian Press."All that I should have said publicly is that there are irreconcilable differences with that (Wasyliw) and we wish him well."The premier’s apology to defence attorneys “would have meant more several weeks ago,” said Wasyliw.Meanwhile, the PCs noted that a toxic NDP workplace culture is “nothing new” and dates back to former NDP premier Greg Selinger’s time in office. Cases of legislature staff being “physically and sexually harassed” are documented.PC Deputy House Leader Grant Jackson said Manitobans are witnessing a “return to dysfunction and disrespect under Kinew’s NDP.” A “troubling lack of accountability from NDP leadership” raises serious ethical concerns.”“The premier has nothing to fear if he has nothing to hide. If he has something to hide, then a thorough and independent probe is necessary to reveal the depth of these issues, and to put a stop to them once and for all,” said Jackson.When initially calling for the investigation, the PCs said it’s necessary to “restore respect, trust and professionalism in the premier’s office.” And to protect a “respectful workplace for civil servants and staff who need to feel safe stepping forward to “report any misconduct by the premier.”Concerns about improper behaviour by Kinew government members have been raised in the past.Kinew was scorched in 2018 for telling quadriplegic MLA Steven Fletcher, to keep his mouth shut.In 2020, while in opposition his finance critic and Manitoba’s current finance minister Adrien Sala was found to have breached the respectful workplace policy after harassing the secretary of the Treasury Board, out of his job.In 2021 Kinew and his caucus rejected the findings of an independent, third-party respectful workplace investigation.NDP families minister Nahanni Fontaine harassed MLA Cindy Lamoureux and her family on the legislature steps in 2019. NDP advanced education minister Renee Cable harassed an opposing candidate while door knocking.Ironically, in 2016 Kinew said the NDP deserved to lose the 2016 election for a toxic NDP workplace culture that involved ministers of the Crown inappropriately touching staffers and planting cameras under their desks: