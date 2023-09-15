Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives (PCs) have pledged to eliminate the Provincial Sales Tax (PST) from restaurant meals to reduce dining costs and support the restaurant industry's ongoing recovery.
“Restaurants have faced hardship and uncertainty over the past few years,” said Jeff Wharton, PC candidate for Red River North.
“We have heard from restaurants that they need support — and we know that Manitobans want to support their local eateries and enjoy eating out with their families. By making the cost of dining more affordable, more Manitobans will happily support local restaurants.”
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) reported small businesses in Manitoba's hospitality sector need their tax burden reduced, which needs to be a priority for the next provincial government.
The CFIB sees this reduction as crucial to supporting their recovery and promoting economic growth.
According to the CFIB, businesses in Manitoba anticipate by reducing their tax burden, Manitobans can use the resulting tax savings to reduce debt, boost employee compensation and lower or sustain their prices.
“This is huge,” said Sunil Bhatara, a West St. Paul restaurant owner.
“I’m so glad to see the PCs supporting the restaurant industry after some tough years, but more importantly, this is helping make it more affordable for people and families to go out and enjoy themselves."
The Manitoba PCs' commitment on Friday builds upon their vision for economic development and creating a more competitive business environment.
The PCs unveiled their strategy to generate more employment opportunities and draw in additional workers by focusing on Manitoba's competitiveness in terms of the cost of living and removing barriers to moving to the province.
By reducing taxes and making Manitoba more affordable, the PCs aim to attract people from all over Canada and the world, encouraging them to come and live in Manitoba.
“Eating out occasionally, or ordering in, is something households budget for. But if it’s too costly, it’s one of the first things to be removed from the family budget,” said Richard Perchotte, PC candidate for Selkirk.
“Removing the PST from those quick meals when you’re running the kids around, or wanting a nice evening out, makes a difference.”
The Progressive Conservatives say they are the only party proposing a long-term plan for affordability and economic growth, aiming to transform Manitoba into a 'have' province.
