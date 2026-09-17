Manitoba to adopt permanent daylight saving time

The government of Manitoba has announced that the province will adopt permanent daylight saving time following consultation with health authorities and a survey indicating a vast majority of Manitobans support the change.Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the decision was made after "listening to the views of Manitobans on seasonal time changes," meaning that come November Manitobans won't be moving their clocks back."We heard from Manitobans loud and clear—no more changing the clocks in Manitoba," Kinew is quoted as saying in a statement released by the provincial government on Thursday morning."Permanent daylight saving time is good for our health, good for business and good for parents. For families, especially those with young kids, that one-hour shift can disrupt sleep and routines for days. This change means one less adjustment families have to deal with each spring and fall. That’s why this November, your clocks won’t be changing.”Manitoba will join the other Western Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan as the fourth province to adopt permanent time.The territories of the Yukon and the Northwest Territories have also adopted permanent time.In a survey conducted in May, 92% of Manitobans stated they wanted to do away with seasonal time changes. In the same survey, 58% stated they wanted to stay on permanent daylight savings, while 34% wanted to bin the time changes but stay on standard time.In addition to the survey, the decision was also influenced by a study from Manitoba Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care, which stated that eliminating the time changes would be better for the overall health of Manitobans.