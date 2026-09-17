Manitoba

Manitoba to adopt permanent daylight saving time

Premier Wab Kinew announced the decision following consultation with health authorities and a survey where 92% of Manitobans stated their desire to bin seasonal time changes
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Manitoba
Wab Kinew
Government Of Manitoba
Daylight Savings Time
Manitoba Daylight Savings Time
Seasonal Time Change
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