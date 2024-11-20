Manitoba to break grocery store competition barriers

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is targeting grocery store competition with new legislation that will ban restrictive property covenants with the intent of lowering food prices for consumers.In his second throne speech, Kinew announced the provincial government would introduce measures to eliminate contractual restrictions that prevent competing grocery stores from opening near existing locations."The idea is to end the practice of large businesses freezing out competition from their geographic area," Kinew told reporters..Canada’s inflation rate increased by 2% in October.Kinew argued that increased competition would create downward pressure on food prices.The proposed legislation would be the first of its kind in Canada, allowing new grocery retailers to enter markets currently dominated by established chains.The grocery store competition initiative comes as Canadians continue to struggle with high food costs. .Sweden first nation worldwide to reach smoke-free goal.The Manitoba government hopes to provide consumers with more affordable shopping options by removing barriers that limit new market entrants.The proposed changes are expected to be introduced in upcoming legislative sessions, with potential implementation later this year.Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville delivered the throne speech in the provincial legislature on Tuesday.