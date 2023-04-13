A steady rise of bear spray attacks on Winnipeg streets prompted the Manitoba government to make it tougher to purchase the repellant.
Regulatory changes now require vendors to obtain photo identification, validate customer information, and ask purchasers why they’re buying bear spray before handing them the goods.
“Bear repellent is increasingly being used as a weapon and a number of recent assaults highlight the urgent need to make changes in the interest of public safety," said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen in a Thursday news release.
“Requiring photo identification and validated contact information at the point of purchase will deter people from using bear spray illegally, but not prohibit legal purchases.”
He said the new regulations would also make tracing easier when an incident occurs.
When two or more cans are sold, serial numbers on sales must be registered.
These changes follow an April 10 bear spray assault on three victims in separate incidents in Winnipeg.
After police tracked down the suspects in a parking lot, three officers and a police dog were sprayed.
A 13-year-old male, an 18-year-old man, and a woman, 20, were arrested.
But Winnipeg police sounded the alarm in February, reporting bear spray attacks jumped by 35% in 2022, representing a 71.2% increase over a five-year average.
Last year there were 1,141 reported incidents, up from 848 in 2021, 714 in 2020, 593 in 2019, and 608 in 2018.
This prompted calls for stricter regulations on sales to bring what some called outdated laws up to speed.
The province is also contemplating implementing an age requirement to purchase bear spray. Currently, there is no restriction.
And it called for stricter online sales regulations.
Bear repellent sales are regulated under the Pesticides and Fertilizer Control Act. Suppliers, distributors, and sellers must obtain a license. Licensees must keep a record of all commercial and restricted products sold.
“Manitoba already has strong protections in place to ensure the sale and proper application of bear spray through the Pesticides and Fertilizer Control Act,” said Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson.
“These regulatory changes go further to ensure bear spray is kept out of the hands of dangerous criminals who would use it to harm others while still allowing for its use by law-abiding citizens.”
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
If we only had digital currency. Then they could just shut your bank down if you tried to purchase bear spray
Most likely perpetrated by “victims of colonialism”. When I lived on a rez a lot of the young men used bear spray on fellow community members.
