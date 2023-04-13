Kelvin Goertzen
Image courtesy of CBC

A steady rise of bear spray attacks on Winnipeg streets prompted the Manitoba government to make it tougher to purchase the repellant.

Regulatory changes now require vendors to obtain photo identification, validate customer information, and ask purchasers why they’re buying bear spray before handing them the goods.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

PersonOne
PersonOne

If we only had digital currency. Then they could just shut your bank down if you tried to purchase bear spray

guest800
guest800

Most likely perpetrated by “victims of colonialism”. When I lived on a rez a lot of the young men used bear spray on fellow community members.

