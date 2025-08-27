Officer cleared in fatal Winnipeg shooting

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has completed its investigation into a Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) officer-involved shooting that resulted in a fatality on December 31, 2023. The incident occurred at an apartment in Winnipeg where the affected person (AP) was staying temporarily. According to the report, the AP was experiencing a mental health crisis. Friends who lived in the apartment called 911 after observing escalating and threatening behavior, including the AP holding two knives.WPS officers, including the subject officer (SO) and a partner officer (WO1), responded to the call. According to witness statements and recordings, the AP ran toward the officers while armed with a large kitchen knife and a smaller knife. The SO discharged his firearm three times, striking the AP. Despite immediate first-aid and attempts to save his life, the AP was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 3:50 p.m. .ASIRT’s investigation reviewed witness interviews, 911 and police radio communications, audio recordings, and forensic evidence from the scene. WO1, the SO’s partner, provided testimony and documentation, while the SO declined to speak, asserting his right to remain silent. Civilian witnesses corroborated the presence of knives and the AP’s aggressive behavior leading up to the shooting.An autopsy conducted on January 2, 2024, confirmed that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation concluded that the SO’s actions were consistent with legal provisions under sections 25 and 34 of the Criminal Code, which allow police officers to use necessary force in self-defense or to protect others from serious harm.ASIRT noted that the use of force was proportionate to the threat posed by the AP, who was less than 20 feet from the officers and advancing with knives, leaving no time for less-lethal alternatives. The report concluded that there are no reasonable grounds to believe the SO committed an offence.