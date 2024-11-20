Queen Vic out, a buffalo in at Manitoba Legislature

The Manitoba legislative grounds will soon feature a new statue depicting a mother and child bison, symbolizing the province's heritage and acknowledging the legacy of residential schools.NDP Premier Wab Kinew announced that the provincial government will commission the statue to occupy the space where a historic Queen Victoria monument was toppled by protesters in 2021."I think there's an opportunity here to send a values message about who we are as Manitoba," Kinew told reporters..Manitoba to break grocery store competition barriers.The bison statue will serve as a reminder of the residential school era. Manitoba's provincial symbol will be central to the artwork's design.While details about the statue's design and budget remain undetermined, Kinew emphasized that the announcement marks the beginning of a process..Sweden first nation worldwide to reach smoke-free goal.Regarding the toppled Queen Victoria statue, the government plans to consult cultural institutions, museums, and heritage experts to determine an appropriate method of preservation and display."I want this to be presented in a historically relevant context," said Kinew, noting that the statue is likely beyond physical repair and may be exhibited in its current damaged condition.The former Progressive Conservative government had previously rejected proposals to replicate the monument after its removal..Saskatchewan teen facing new charges after setting classmate on fire.The statue was covered in red paint and decapitated during Canada Day protests in 2021.Kinew suggested the statue's preservation could provide an important historical perspective, ensuring that significant moments in the province's collective memory are not forgotten.The announcement was made as part of the NDP government's throne speech, signalling a new approach to commemorating provincial history and acknowledging “past injustices.”