The Saskatchewan Roughriders prevailed over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 32-30 in overtime to win the 2023 Labour Day Classic on Sunday.
“It’s joy. Obviously, going into overtime on the labour day classic, you can’t dream it up any better,” Riders quarterback Jake Dolegala told TSN after the game.
“It was a rollercoaster,” Dolegala said. “I told the guys in the huddle, let’s just take it one play at a time, especially at the end there.”
Dolegala threw for 34 yards to start overtime. This set up a one-yard touchdown plunge by backup QB Antonio Pipkin. Dolegala then found receiver Shawn Bane Jr. for a two-point convert to put the Riders in front 32-24. It was Dolegala’s second win in his second consecutive start.
Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros went straight to the end zone on Winnipeg’s overtime possession, finding Kenny Lawler for a 35-yard touchdown. The two-point convert failed after Riders’ safety Jaxon Ford tipped Collaros’ throw.
“Just a rush of energy,” said Ford, who replaced the injured Jayden Dalke for the second half. “Just ran off the edge there, did my best and made a play.”
The first quarter saw little scoring. The Riders recovered a short kickoff to open the game, but failed to drive to the end zone. Riders’ defensive back Nic Marshall intercepted Collaros later in the quarter, leading to a 43-yard field goal by Roughrider Brett Lauther.
Saskatchewan got its first major score in the second quarter with an eight-play, 106-yard drive. Tevin Jones made a 64-yard catch-and-run, and Mitch Picton followed with a 37-yard reception. Pipkin made a short run to the end zone, then the convert made the score 10-0.
The Bombers made a quick and impressive response. Collaros found Dalton Schoen for a 20-yard gain before Nic Demski made a one-handed grab for 46 yards. Collaros found Drew Wolitarsky in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown reception to finish the three-play, hundred-yard drive. The convert made the score 10-7.
A 27-yard field goal by Lauther gave Saskatchewan a 13-7 lead at halftime, while a 30-yarder in the third quarter made the score 16-7.
Winnipeg responded with more big plays. Collaros hit Demski for a 52-yard pass-and-run before running back Brady Oliveira drove it in from two yards out. The convert left Saskatchewan just two points ahead.
The teams traded field goals before Saskatchewan made the score 20-17 in the fourth quarter.
Winnipeg drove the ball inside the Riders 20-yard-line but seemed stifled on second down. However, Riders’ defensive lineman Pete Robertson head-butted Collaros after the play had ended.
The unnecessary roughness penalty proved costly as Oliveira made another two-yard touchdown run. The convert gave Winnipeg its first lead of the game, 24-20, with 3:50 left.
Another Riders rouge shrunk the margin to three points. Collaros went two-and-out on the next drive, leaving the Riders two minutes to make one last regulation-time drive.
Dolegala threw to running back Jamal Morrow for two first downs to get Saskatchewan to the 10-yard line. However, the Riders had to settle for an 18-yard field goal, tying the game at 24 points with 34 seconds remaining.
Saskatchewan has won 15 of the past 18 Labour Day Classics against Winnipeg and has a 38-20 record in the contest all-time. Sunday’s tilt was the first one to go into overtime.
The Riders’ record rose to 6-5, while Winnipeg dropped to 9-3. They are one win ahead of the 8-4 B.C. Lions.
Collaros finished the game 13-for-26, 279 yards, two TDs, and one interception. Oliveira was the Bombers’ leading rusher with 17 carries for 88 yards and two TDs. Demski led receiving with 118 yards on five catches.
Dolegala was 22-for-39 with no touchdowns or interceptions. Jones caught the most receptions for the Roughriders (five) and the most yards (96).
“Feels good to protect our house in the Labour Day Classic,” said Morrow, who had nine rushes for 37 yards and caught four passes for 76 yards.
“It’s a huge sigh of relief, but we know we’re not satisfied. We’ve got them next week.”
The Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 back in Week 2 and will have their final regular season tilt Sunday at 2 p.m. in Winnipeg at the Banjo Bowl.
