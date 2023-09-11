Heather Stefanson
Image courtesy of CBC

Heather Stefanson, the leader of the PC Party, shared her Vision 2030 for Manitoba on Monday. 

Stefanson said her goal is to make life more affordable, boost the economy, and get ready for a population of 2 million people in the future.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

free the west
free the west

Like we have seen the light, and going forward we will work with AB/SK and BC on leaving this old bag of bones called Confederation.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Well, about time, and good for her. Hope she is successful

northrungrader
northrungrader

The old premiere was too busy dealing out some of the stupidest pandemic mandates to look to the future. I wish her luck, if we can cut the British Columbia apron strings to Ottawa, they might grow up also.

eldon628
eldon628

Makes one wonder, why haven't they been doing this already?

