Taxpayers dish out $131M to convert former Winnipeg Hudson's Bay to indigenous building

Ottawa has announced another $31 million for the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn project at the site of the former Hudson’s Bay Company building in Winnipeg, adding to $65 million federal tax dollars and $35 million provincial ones announced in 2022.Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, made the announcement Friday morning. Infrastructure Canada is investing $25 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, while PrairiesCan is investing $6 million through the Community Economic Development and Diversification program.The project is the brain child of the Southern Chiefs' Organization, a First Nations group representing 34 Anishinaabe and Dakota Nations and more than 87,000 people that works to promote the rights, cultures, and prosperity of its member Nations.The development of the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn project will see the creation of new housing, business, and cultural spaces accessible to both First Nations and non-First Nations citizens.One goal is to build community by attracting tourists, students, the downtown business community, and others into the space. The plan includes affordable housing units, assisted living units for elders, a childcare centre, a museum and gallery, space for entrepreneurs, two restaurants, and public spaces that honour the land and commemorate residential and day-school survivors and the children who did not return home.In addition, the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn redevelopment will include a Governance House for the Chiefs of the southern First Nations in Manitoba.The PrairiesCan investment for this project includes the development and launch of Miikahnah Connect, a First Nations-focused workforce development app, as well as activities to prepare the former HBC building for redevelopment. It is anticipated that more than 400 people will be hired to work on the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn project through the app.The Infrastructure Canada funding will support vital repairs and upgrades to the building. This includes transforming the main floor into a public space. Overall, the enhancements are expected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 44.6% and greenhouse gas emissions by 356 tonnes. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with the Southern Chiefs’ Organization to support this work that will start a new chapter for Winnipeg's historic Hudson's Bay building," said federal housing minister Sean Fraser."From preserving and promoting their rich heritage to fostering economic reconciliation with First Nations, Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn is an incredible project that will have a truly immense impact for years to come.”According the 2021 census, there were 102,080 Indigenous people living in Winnipeg in that year. Approximately 45,000 of these are First Nations citizens of SCO member Nations.In April 2022, the federal government said it would contribute $65 million for the project, and the province $35 million ($25 million for historic preservation and $10 million for housing). Meanwhile, the city said it would provide tax incentives.