Manitoba

Taxpayers dish out $131M to convert former Winnipeg Hudson's Bay to indigenous building

The Hudson's Bay building now displays Southern Chiefs' Organization branding, which plans a development that will include affordable housing, business space and two restaurants
The Hudson's Bay building now displays Southern Chiefs' Organization branding, which plans a development that will include affordable housing, business space and two restaurantsJeff Stapleton / CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Sean Fraser
Winnipeg
Dan Vandal
Hudsons Bay Company Hbc
Infrastructure Canada
Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn
Southern Chiefs' Organization
PrairiesCan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news