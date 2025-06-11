Teen arrested after sword attack injures student at Manitoba high school

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly attacking another student with a sword at a Brandon, Manitoba high school on Tuesday afternoon.Brandon Police Service (BPS) received a call at 1:15 pm from a student at Neelin High School. The caller reported a boy was "going crazy holding a sword," BPS officer Jason Dupuis told the media on Tuesday evening.BPS officers arrived to find the school under lockdown. They located the 16-year-old with a sword inside the building. .Police used a stun gun to disarm the teen and took him into custody less than 10 minutes after the initial call.A 15-year-old boy suffered "significant and serious" injuries in the attack. Police said the victim had stab wounds to his chest, forearms, hands, and thigh. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.The school's lockdown was lifted on Tuesday afternoon. .Police said there was no continued threat to staff or students."Our hearts go out to the victim and his family, as well as to the students and staff of Neelin High School and all first responders who were involved in the incident," said Dupuis.Neelin High School will remain open Wednesday, but Grade 12 provincial exams scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been cancelled. Principal Baseswa Nundu said social workers and counselling staff will be available in the library for students needing support.The investigation continues. Police will provide further updates at a news conference today.