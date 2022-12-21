Grinch
A Manitoba man faces possible jail time and fines for illegally cutting down Christmas trees.

The man allegedly planned to sell the Christmas trees at a Steinbach business.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.

(2) comments

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Wow. $30 thousand cost to the taxpayer. Didn’t Justin Castro spend more than that just on his grocery bill for a week. But still.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, the fine is more than having an illegal handgun in Toronto.

