Manitoba

'WE HAVE THE BONES:' Manitoba NDP minister claims bodies have been found at residential schools

Manitoba Minister of Advanced Education and Training Renée Cable faces backlash after saying 'we have the bones' on day before Truth and Reconciliation Day
Manitoba Minister of Advanced Education and Training Renée Cable
Manitoba Minister of Advanced Education and Training Renée CableThe Legislative Assembly of Manitoba
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National Centre For Truth And Reconciliation
Manitoba Ndp
Government Of Manitoba
Canada’s residential schools
Renée Cable
Residential School graves
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