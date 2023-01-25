The Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg reopened following a murder, with additional security measures.
At the same time, other libraries across the city have the same security issues, but the city is not considering the same security measures for those libraries.
Of the 20 City of Winnipeg libraries, 14 had an increase in incidents comparing the 2022 data to 2019, the last full year of data before the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, the Osborne Library had 43 incidents in 2022 compared to only six in 2019. The 2022 incidents included two assaults, six threats, two harassments, three verbal abuse, and two for intoxication. In 2019, only one threat and the other incidents were medical issues.
Winnipeg Chief Administrative Officer Michael Jack spoke to the media and said no extra security would be implemented at other city of Winnipeg libraries.
"Security is something that gets actively looked at all city facilities … especially where we welcome in members of the public," said Jack.
"These types of measures, this is not being actively considered at any other location."
The city only has data back to 2017. The Millennium Library was not open for all of 2022 and recorded 627 incidents, which was higher than the record of 559 incidents in 2018.
On Monday, the Millennium Library reopened after a deadly stabbing inside the library on December 11.
The library put back the walkthrough metal detector, two uniformed police officers, and extra security guards removed after Millennium for All, a leftist group, said the security measures were “racist.”
Threats and intimidation are plaguing city-run facilities, such as arenas and pools.
Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 500 President Gord Delbridge said “public-facing employees like 311 operators are taking an increased amount of verbal abuse.”
"I think that being a civil servant carries a higher level of scrutiny and people are expecting much higher standards from civic employees. And often, they're taking the brunt of concerns," said Delbridge.
Delbridge said CUPE’s members do not want security measures, they want safe communities.
"At the end of the day, I don't think anyone wants security. They would like to live in a community where that's not necessary," said Delbridge.
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and Delbridge agree on creating safe communities and Gillingham would like to eliminate police at libraries eventually.
"I don't want police at every library, long-term,” said Gillingham.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
