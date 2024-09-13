Winnipeg man arrested with child-like sex dolls

A Winnipeg man faces child pornography charges for allegedly owning an illegal child-like sex dolls.Border agents in Vancouver found a strange package headed to Winnipeg last month. Inside was a doll made to look like a young child.Winnipeg police then searched a home in Fort Richmond. They found 20 dolls that looked like children, ranging in age from newborn to early teens."Those additional dolls are not sex dolls, they are just regular dolls," said Constable Dani McKinnon. "Some of them had been altered from their original state."Police arrested Johnathan Sirski, 45, for allegedly possessing child pornography and other charges.McKinnon explained why these dolls are illegal.“It’s a little bit difficult to conceptualize, and I realize that it’s a doll, so how is that categorized as possessing child pornography?” said McKinnon. “But essentially it is because the intention and the usage is very much a depiction of a human child.”This arrest comes several weeks after the Winnipeg police arrested another 41-year-old man for the same crime. But McKinnon says the two cases are not connected..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.