All eligible MPs have completed mandatory ethics filings after a lone Liberal scofflaw was named and shamed for late filing in 2020. “If someone deserves to be punished for handing something in late, I am guilty,” MP James Maloney (Etobicoke-Lakeshore, ON) said at the time.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion reported that 100% of eligible MPs, a total of 335, were in full compliance with the Conflict Of Interest Code For Members. “Each member must disclose their private interests and those of their family members if applicable,” wrote Dion.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The Liberano mafia in Canada IS organized crime

Canada is more corrupt than Somalia

G K
G K

What's the fine for not disclosing? Like $50?

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Is that kind of like how Morneau had a massive estate in the South of France which he failed to disclose. They say they have disclosed their holdings but you have no way of knowing that they have told the truth. This government is illegitimate and has zero credibility. 🤡🌏

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I believe that 0%..

