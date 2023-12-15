11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after getting hit by puck

An 11-year-old boy died during a minor league hockey practice after he got hit by a puck in St.-Eustache, near Montreal, PQ on Tuesday. It was reportedly an accident and the boy was wearing all regulation equipment, which a spokesperson for Hockey Quebec confirmed includes a neck guard. Local police confirmed the boy’s death Friday in a news release, offering their “deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones.” The child was injured at approximately 7 p.m. and emergency services were called immediately to the Walter-Buswell arena, where St.-Eustache police investigated what they called “an unfortunate accident.” Some outlets, such as Global News, reported the puck hit the boy in his neck while others, such as Sports Net said police did not confirm that information. He was treated in an intensive care unit in a Montreal hospital. The Quebec coroner’s officer has been notified of his death. .Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest called the tragedy “an unspeakable sadness.”“I am devastated to learn of the death of this young hockey player,” Charest wrote on social media. St-Eustache minor hockey league association President Jean-Philippe Labrèche wrote a statement saying everyone in the league is “deeply saddened by the accident that injured our young player.”“I commend solidarity shown by so many over these last few days, which have been extremely emotional. Finally, and above all, I offer the family and their loved ones my most sincere sympathies,” Labrèche wrote. “We are working with the town to offer the necessary support to members who witnessed the accident. We are aware that the emotional impact is immense.”.English professional hockey player Adam Johnson was killed after his neck was slashed during a game by opponent Matt Petgrave in October 28. It sparked a debate in the National Hockey League as to whether neck guards should be mandated. Calgary Flames coach Ryan Huska said he believes they eventually will be, with top players like TJ Oshie and Erik Karlsson sporting neck guards in the days following Johnson's tragic death.