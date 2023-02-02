An Estevan man was charged for having 13 guns “scattered” around two houses.
Two search warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation, where the Saskatchewan RCMP Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team (CRT) found the firearms.
According to the Sask RCMP media release, the officers “located and seized seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms, and three long-barrelled firearms. One handgun and two of the long-barrelled firearms were loaded.”
“Officers describe them as being unsafely scattered throughout the residences,” said the RCMP.
The Estevan Police Service, the Saskatchewan RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team, and the Estevan RCMP detachment all assisted with the investigation.
Saskatchewan RCMP’s Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team Supt. Glenn Church praised the cooperation between the different police services involved.
“The seamless partnership between Moose Jaw CRT, other Saskatchewan RCMP units and the Estevan Police Service was pivotal to this investigation,” said Church.
“Together, they’ve removed a significant risk from the community. These firearms were being stored in a careless way. Moose Jaw CRT is a new unit and one of its mandates is to disrupt the possession and trafficking of illegal firearms. They’ll continue to work to keep unsafe and illegal guns out of our communities.”
The criminal charges include unsafe firearm storage, possession of a restricted weapon, and unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm with “readily available ammunition.”
The accused appeared in Estevan Provincial Court on Wednesday.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Wonder what neighbourhood snitch reported this to the Gestapo?
