Estevan Seized Firearms Feb 2 2023
An Estevan man was charged for having 13 guns “scattered” around two houses.

Two search warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation, where the Saskatchewan RCMP Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team (CRT) found the firearms.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Wonder what neighbourhood snitch reported this to the Gestapo?

